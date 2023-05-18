Two suspicious fires caught on camera in Oliver

Contributed Two suspicious fires were extinguished by the Oliver Fire Department early Thursday morning. Two suspicious fires were extinguished by the Oliver Fire Department early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called at 3:13 a.m. to a travel trailer on fire while parked in the alley of the 600 block of Earle Crescent in Oliver.

Three trucks and 17 members of the fire department responded to douse the flames.

The trailer fire was put out by 4:50 a.m., and 10 minutes later, at 5 a.m. a car was reported on fire on the 6500 block of Hollow Street, nearby.

The second fire was described by Bob Graham, Oliver fire chief, as an unlicensed and uninsured car that had been parked for a "considerable amount of time."

Sixteen fire crew members responded and extinguished the blaze over half an hour.

Both fires are deemed suspicious and under investigation by fire and police departments.

“Cars don't normally just catch on fire at five o'clock in the morning with nobody around,” Graham said.

Video from one of the incidents shows sparks flying as the fire involves what appears to be a power pole.