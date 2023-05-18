Osoyoos twin brothers get drafted to WHL in tandem

Photo: Tim Osborne photo.

Two local Osoyoos brothers have been selected in the first round of the Western Hockey League Draft (WHL) and both by the same team: The Medicine Hat Tigers.

Liam and Markus Ruck, were drafted in the first round, 9th and 21st respectively in the draft. The Medicine Hat Tigers made a trade on the day of the draft for the 21st pick so they were able to select both brothers together.

“It was really nice, it means they really wanted us,” said Markus, about the team making the necessary moves to acquire them both.

Their mother, Nina Ruck said, “we are so happy that they will get to continue playing together at a very high level, and can’t wait to see what their future holds.”

Liam explained that they were watching the draft on a live video steam and when they heard their names called, “It felt really good, it's a good place there . . . it's been a long ride and we are super pumped about the draft, and super pumped to keep going,” they continued.

It was important for them to try and go as a tandem to whatever team was willing to draft them, “that was our plan all along, we just didn't really know where. Just anywhere together would work and Medicine Hat is a good place, so super excited,” they commented.

They have been playing together their whole lives. They play on the same team and even the same line together, and they are very close, “we like doing everything together.”

Nina said that “as parents, we are extremely proud and excited for our boys. They have worked very hard and have always been motivated and competitive kids in anything they did.”

The brothers grew up playing hockey in Osoyoos, and when asked about it they explained that the town is a great place to grow up for a hockey player.

“It's a small town so you have a lot of time to focus on what you want to do. So we spent a lot of time playing hockey, in the rink, shooting pucks, just trying to improve our game.

“I just think if you really want to be a hockey player and you live here it's a bit easier because there are no distractions and you can just try and get better,” Markus continued to explain.

“Markus and Liam have been extremely fortunate to have amazing coaches over the years both in Osoyoos and other parts of the province. Our small community has also been very supportive of their careers,” Nina said.

Liam continued to explain that the community is “really good, everyone here is so nice, it's just fun to be here, it's really small, everyone knows everyone.”

Living in such a small town allows them to get out onto the ponds, and the lake when it freezes over to hone their skills with other locals and friends.

“As a parent it is very fulfilling to see your kids have some success in something they are so passionate about and still manage to stay humble,” Nina explained.

When asked what is next for them, Liam explained “it will be a lot of off ice stuff this summer, then we will maybe get in a couple games throughout next year [with Medicine Hat] . . . then the year after hopefully [they will play for] Medicine Hat.”