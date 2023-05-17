Residents of Oliver criticize how council is dealing with residents over proposed 'Ditch Trail'

Photo: File photo

The proposed 'Ditch Trail' project, which will see a multi-use path constructed on the east side of the canal, was back on the table at the recent council meeting where many residents voiced their positions and concerns during the public question period.

The project was initially brought back to council in order for town staff to seek direction around the prospect of saving $55,000 on each section of trail by removing the plans for asphalt and using gravel instead. Council was also updated on possible ways to keep vehicles and motorbikes out of the trail through mitigation measures.

But the room came alive at the end of the meeting when residents expressed their concerns about the trail in the public question period.

The location of the bridge was the biggest topic of concern. Oliver resident, Marian, whose property is right where the proposed bridge location is, as well as multiple concerned citizens did not understand why the bridge had to be in that specific location instead of, for example, three metres (10 feet) over to come out at the end of the alleyway.

It was noted that the end of the alley has water mains that would be directly under the bridge and if the town ever had to access them then they would have to remove the bridge.

Randy Houle, Director of Development Services also explained: “If you shift it say 10 metres south, there is another house there, so you are now passing that problem, that privacy issue to another house, so it’s difficult in both scenarios.”

Councillor David Mattes said that town council has to get a report on what’s involved with the infrastructure before any decisions can be made.

Jon Chapman, who lives on Panorama Crescent, along with the issue of the bridge location, continued to criticize the council for not keeping the property owners directly involved and up to date. He feels he is “in the dark’’ about what is going on.

Local resident Terry Monahan also had a complaint about being in the loop, expressing this as “you guys have been asleep at the switch in getting in touch with us about this. When election time comes you are knocking on our door ‘hey how’s it going, can you elect me?’ but over this thing nobody ever sent a letter, it’s all just speculation.”

Houle did note that letters would be going out to nearby residents after the May 8 meeting they were attending.

Another Oliver local by the name of David, whose family owns an orchard behind the laneway expressed his family’s concern around people parking on the road near the trail, because there are no plans for additional parking, which is a nuisance to their business during harvesting season.

Council responded by expressing the point that the intention is for the trail to tie the two ends of town together, it will not be a “destination trail” where people drive to.