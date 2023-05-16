Road resurfacing on Highways 3 and 97

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure The province is spending $120 million investment to resurface Southern Interior highways and roads.



The province has begun road resurfacing on 485 kilometres of road across the province and in the South Okanagan this will include areas on Highway 3 and 97 around Osoyoos.

As part of the province's $120 million investment to resurface Southern Interior highways and local roads, Hwy. 3 Nighthawk Road to Osoyoos and Highway 97 from the U.S. border to the Junction Hwy. 3 and area side roads (totalling 56 kms) will undergo conventional resurfacing.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told the Times Chronicle it anticipates that paving work on this project will begin next week.

"Maintaining high-quality roads is critical to maintaining connections for people, especially people living in more remote areas," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"The improvements we're making across the region are going to make travel safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians."

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Roads across the province will be undergoing varying degrees of resurfacing and updates on delays and closures are available on drivebc.ca