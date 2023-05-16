Town brings Well Five online to meet summer demand

Photo: Town of Osoyoos A total of five exploratory wells were drilled around Osoyoos in the last month and a half.

Osoyoos residents, who have received another water quality advisory warning of brown tap water over the next few days, should be prepared for this situation to continue for the foreseeable future - at least until a new water treatment plant can be built.

On May 16 the Town of Osoyoos will be bringing Well Five online and residents are being warned this means three to four days of brown water. And that is by no means the end of it.

“This summer we’re still going to have brown water. It’s going to happen,” cautions Rod Risling, CAO of the Town of Osoyoos.

And those hoping for an end to the unpleasant looking water even within the next year or two are most likely going to be out of luck.

The only thing that will ultimately solve the problem is a new water treatment plant, something that is exceedingly costly and requires external funding such as provincial grants.

As the town advised earlier this year in a mass mailer/email, Osoyoos has two water problems: quantity and quality.

On quality, there is a fairly straightforward explanation for the brown water, namely a chemical reaction. "Manganese has always been naturally present in the Osoyoos Aquifer," Risling says.

And with the addition of chlorine into the water from 2018, this set the stage for brown water. Chlorine is the most common type of drinking water disinfection and kills bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that cause disease and immediate illness.

But the addition of chlorine causes manganese to become manganese oxide, which is insoluble in water which then causes brown water. The town's Operational Services department goes on to note that the brown water is "more of an aesthetic concern."

As Risling highlights, "if something was in our water that would cause health issues, Interior Health would shut it down. That’s why we do all the water testing to make sure," he adds.

Part of the reason why Osoyoos residents see the brown water more often is because demand for water has increased since chlorination began.

Photo: Shawn Parker photo A bath tub filling with brown water in August 2022 which some residents dubbed "iced tea".

Five wells slake the thirst of Osoyoos residents for much of the year, but come the hot weather - and the tourists - all six (including three which have varying degrees of above the maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) of manganese) are typically pressed into service, Risling says.

Well Five which came onstream today contains the highest levels of manganese with the town avoiding its use during the off-season.

According to the town, Osoyoos’ daily demand can fluctuate from roughly 2,000 m3 (roughly one Olympic sized-swimming pool) of water a day in winter to over 50,000 m3 (roughly 25 Olympic sized-swimming pools) a day in the summer.

"This changes the velocities and flow patterns, further stirring up sediment in the water distribution system," the town says. "These large swings in demand make our distribution system much more complex to design and run."

And because manganese has always been present, it has built up in the pipes, which Risling notes is the reason for the ongoing "flushing" of the system. The high pressure flushing removes some but not all of the manganese buildup.

"We’ve done a little bit of flushing but not nearly as much as we need and the problem is even once you do it, it’s just going to start building up again," Risling says.

As for quantity, demand is expected to only go one way: up. This is why, Risling adds, Council agreed to institute town-wide water metering.

"The water quantity issue we're hoping to mitigate somewhat through the use of water metering because it has been proven that areas that have water metering typically have a decline in water consumption."

He also notes that water mitigation is part of a lot of the grant applications and "council is doing a ton of work communicating to government ministries and that type of thing to say we are fully on board.

"We know we gotta do it," he says, adding its already in the budget, earmarked at $4.7 million.

This is all being done Risling says, in an effort to fast track the town's ambition to build a new water treatment plant which today, would cost about $15-20 million.

This then intersects with the drilling of exploratory wells which began in April and recently concluded. In all, five test wells were drilled in the areas of Maple Drive, Gyro Park and Lions Park.

Risling says water was found and samples are now being analyzed with results expected back within the next 3-4 months and will be presented to council.

But before anyone in Osoyoos starts cheering, this is not water for today, tomorrow or even next year. Should the wells prove viable, in part meaning they don't contain chemicals that would make the water unsafe, they will help guide where the new water treatment plant will ultimately be built.

"Knowing where our water is, just in case we need to tap into it, will help establish where ultimately to put the plant. It also then provides the opportunity to expand if we need to, if we need another well."

Lake water is another option but Risling notes the cost is two to three times that of treating well water, meaning at least $50 million to go that route.

"If we are able to conserve enough water with water meters we should be good for at least 10 or 15 years," he said speaking to the quantity issue.

This is why it’s important to do the drilling now to know what is available, he highlights. "Then we at least know how much there is and how good it is."

In the meantime, brown water is going to remain an on-again, off-again feature of Osoyoos taps.