Woman uninjured after vehicle flipped over in Oliver

Oliver RCMP and the local fire department were called on the weekend to respond to a vehicle that had flipped over and crashed into cedar trees on Tuc-el-Nuit Drive and Park Drive on May 12 around midnight.

When police arrived on scene in the 6600 block of Park Drive the vehicle was resting on its right side against a row of cedar trees. The vehicle was a gray four door Chevrolet.

A 44 year old female resident of Oliver had to be helped out of the vehicle through the front window of the vehicle by the fire department.

Paramedics determined through their assessment that the Oliver resident had only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is undetermined but it has been confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.