Further provincial support coming for childcare project that began in Oliver

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Politicians and local Oliver educators gathered at Oliver Elementary School Monday, May 15, 2023 to announce more funding for innovative kindergarten programming.

A pilot kindergarten project that first found roots in Oliver will soon be expanded to other schools province-wide.

Oliver Elementary, home of the innovative "Seamless Day Kindergarten" pilot project, played host to Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh Monday. She announced that an additional $4.1 million in provincial support will go towards further growth of the program in other schools in the South Okanagan, as well as around the rest of B.C.

The program integrates before and after-school care within the kindergarten classroom, so that childcare and education all take place in one location with qualified early childhood educators and teachers.

Singh was joined at the gathering by Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, Rob Zandee, School District 53 board chair, and others on May 15, 2023 to announce the new funding.

“The province provided $3 million in 2022-23 to add 20 classrooms, expanding the 'Seamless Day Kindergarten' to 45 classrooms throughout the province," Singh stated.

The new $4.1 million in funding will go towards the 20 new school districts that were added to the program in 2022-23, including Southern Interior schools like Osoyoos Elementary, Queen's Parks Elementary in Penticton and an as-yet undetermined location in the Nicola-Similkameen district.

Jason MacAllister, principal of Oliver Elementary, addressed those in attendance by saying “the room we are gathered in today is the first and original site for the Seamless Day program, the pilot that was started in 2019. Over the past four years we have seen this program expand to the point where we have 35 spaces approximately next year.”

Singh echoed MacAllister’s excitement about being in the original room for the project, and continued to explain that the program “helps children transitioning into kindergarten, and this program is different from all day kindergarten as it seamlessly adds childcare services that so many parents rely on and that is part of their child’s full day at school.”

Minister of State for Child Care Grace Lore said that “childcare on school grounds just makes sense." The program uses the already available space in schools, existing classrooms, outdoors, school gyms and libraries outside of school hours.

“You just have to look at this classroom to think not only what this does for families, but what it does for kids in those early years,” Lore said.

“To have kindergarteners learning and receiving before and after-school care all in one place makes days easier for everyone,” Singh noted.

The program is part of ChildCareBC, the government's plan to make access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care a reliable core service for families.

Before the presentation, the two ministers and MLA engaged with some of the students who are part of the program. Russell acknowledged the significance of engaging with students, emphasizing the importance of their work and the impact it has on the lives of children.

