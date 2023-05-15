Oliver eagerly welcomes return of Dairy Queen, a place for ice cream and memories

Photo: Don Urquhart The very first customer at the new Dairy Queen with franchise owner Amit Arora (left).

Blizzards and ice cream sundaes finally arrived in Oliver this weekend to cool people off on a hot Mother’s Day, satisfying local residents' long-awaited desires as Dairy Queen, three years in the making, officially opened its doors to the public.

“This is a three-year wait that is finally over, and we are excited,” said Amit Arora, franchise owner of the Dairy Queen.

Social media was abuzz on Mother’s Day with positive comments about the service people received on opening day.

First in the door was a long-time Oliver resident who went straight for the freezer cabinet for a box of “Buster Bars." When asked if that was the only thing that he liked on the menu, he said: “Oh no! I’ll be back for more another time,” explaining that he was off with his mother for a Mother’s Day lunch.

He said that he knew the former owners and that Maureen Bauder is still living in Oliver and is now in her late 80s. He added it was her husband that built the original Dairy Queen.

Oliver residents have been busy posting on social media and at least one proffered the view that the original Dairy Queen had to close because the building became too dilapidated and a search for a new location was unsuccessful.

Photo: Christine Gevatkoff photo of the original Oliver Dairy Queen.

The plan for Dairy Queen to return to Oliver for the first time in 25 years started before the pandemic and was delayed for many reasons. Once they acquired the property on Main St. they wanted to have residential units on top to support the community, Arora said.

Acquiring the mixed use zoning permits was just the beginning, Arora said that by far the biggest issue was finding construction crews and trades people in Oliver to complete the job. They “brought the crew from Vancouver to help with construction, and that was a bit of a challenge having people from all over Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver to do the work.”

One particular challenge in the construction process Arora said was in securing the asphalt needed. They had to wait three to four weeks to get that done because of the plant not being ready because of the weather.

The result is a 60 seat restaurant with a drive through and four two-bedroom dwelling units built above the restaurant. Unique in this Dairy Queen is a propane fireplace to provide heat to the patio seating area on chilly Okanagan nights.

Arora and his partner Gitish Bhalla own multiple Dairy Queens and have been in the business for 17 years, “we go all the way to Vernon, Armstrong, Lake Country, we have a number of stores.”

He explained that he would not describe the Oliver store’s process as difficulties, but just a different experience and small hurdles, noting that because of the process Oliver is “more fascinating and close to our heart”.

Although Arora did note that the delays came with staffing challenges. When people are waiting weeks to start work they find other jobs and paths to go down. He concluded, “but now we are ready” and that he is “quite excited and happy” explaining that they have a strong staff team.

Photo: Don Urquhart All the staff posing outside of the new Dairy Queen in Oliver.

“Everyone is local, hired from Oliver and the nearby towns, so we have over 35 crew now who are local.” And they have received support from other stores allowing the new team to get first hand and top level training. Terry Tangiri, an Oliver local, is acting as the store manager.

Arora wants this to not just be another fast food chain, “we want them to know that we are part of the community . . . We are welcoming with an open heart, and we want them to come in and enjoy, not just to eat and go but to have a time, be with us for their memories, their birthday parties, anniversaries, anything they want to enjoy.”

Arora noted that he has heard accounts from many people stopping by mentioning that they have been waiting for years for a local Oliver place to go and “make memories”, instead of taking the drive to Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls or Penticton.”

-With files from Don Urquhart.