Vappie brings Bayou to Venables with Jazz Creole

Photo: Venables Theatre Take a little trip down the Bayou without ever leaving home - Don Vappie & Jazz Cr?ole will transport you this coming May 18 at the Venables Theatre.

The return of warm weather often brings with it thoughts of spring and summer getaways, but not everyone can step onto a plane every time that craving hits. For those stranded in their work-a-day lives, Venables Theatre will offer an evening’s staycation to New Orleans on May 18 courtesy of Don Vappie and Jazz Creole.

Since his solo debut in 1986, Vappie has made a worldwide name for himself as a banjo player, vocalist, composer, educator, and a vital figure in the preservation of New Orleans Creole culture. He has played with legendary musicians like Wynton Marsalis, Peggy Lee, and Eric Clapton, and joined soundtrack orchestras for films by, among others, Disney studios.

But aside from his pedigree and storied career, Vappie also brings something truly unique to Oliver and the wider South Okanagan: the sound of New Orleans Creole griots, a traditional form of musical storytelling that would usually remain a journey of over 4,000 kilometres out of reach.

Canadian reviewer Raul Da Gama said of Vappie’s music that it “embodies the quality of being Créole to the highest degree” and called Vappie “[a] fervent evangelist [of] all things Créolité” that “sets stages aflame wherever he goes.”

New Orleans Creole culture is a rich, centuries-old blend of Louisiana French, West African, Spanish, and Native American ethnic descent that became a distinct identity in the 1800s when Louisiana was brought into the United States.

Their traditional music blends elements of Deep South jazz, blues, roots, and ragtime into unique melodies that can range from lively and playful to lazily melancholic and, in the case of gentle lullabies like “Fait Dodo,” delicate and tender.

Don Vappie and Jazz Creole bring that classic sound to life with Vappie’s rapid-fire banjo playing as the centerpiece. French speakers will have the added bonus of knowing some lyrics, though even they might be stymied by the Louisiana Creole dialect.

‘The Blue Book of Storyville,’ Don Vappie and Jazz Creole’s first album, has received rave reviews in publications around the world, from the US and Canada to the UK, Portugal, and France. Da Gama called it “a judicious mix of originals by Mr Vappie, Jelly Roll Morton, Kid Ory, Spencer Williams and traditional music that receives Mr Vappie’s unique treatment and interpretation.”

A French review by Corentin Maratrat summed up the album more succinctly: "Do you want to travel without leaving your home? Don Vappie & Jazz Créole gives you the opportunity." With that being the case, it’s not such a leap to say that a trip to the theatre could prove to be a real adventure, n’est-ce pas?

Don Vappie and Jazz Creole play the Venables Theatre on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at venablestheatre.ca.