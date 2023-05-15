Safety concern over lack of gates at Kinsmen Park

Photo: Google Street View A Google Street View image from 2012 showing the gates installed.

Parents and neighbours remain concerned about the safety of Kinsmen Park which had its gates removed in 2018. Concern is particularly acute around the toddlers and young children that play and run around in the park.

The public park located on Hwy. 3 and Tamarack Drive directly across from Rattlesnake Canyon is a hotspot amongst tourists and locals alike, but since the removal of the gates the likelihood of children running out of the park and onto the street has increased.

While the gates came off prior to the pandemic, with a return to normal activities traffic is expected to continue returning to normal or above normal levels this year.

Kinsmen Park contains a large soccer field with goalposts, public washrooms, and a large playground catering to both young toddlers and elementary-level children. The park also contains a shaded picnic area that allows people to hide away from the hot summer sun when needed. The park is a popular spot, often being the destination for birthday parties, soccer practices, and other events.

The issue dates from 2018 when the gates were removed from the park unbeknownst to neighbours. The concern is that children may run out of the park and onto the road, with the possibility of getting seriously injured by traffic.

At the time, no reason was given to the public for why the gates were removed.

“Safety is the number one priority for children, anything could happen in a split second,” comments Jessica Pomerleau, who is a student EA helper at Osoyoos Elementary School, as well as a first-time mother.

“Knowing that there’s no gates there means I have that added sense of anxiety knowing she [Pemerleau’s child] could run into the street.” Even though parents do their best to keep their eyes on their children, they are often fast, and the situation can change fast. Many feel that gates are a sort of safety blanket that ensures the safety of their children, so parents and children can fully enjoy Kinsmen Park.

Mayor Sue McKortoff recently addressed this issue in Council earlier this year, stating: “I will ask our CAO to have a look and get a staff report and look at why the gates were removed… I know there was a good reason at the time.”

When asked why the gates were removed, and if there were any plans to reinstall them, CAO Rod Risling later commented, explaining that the issue ”is more complex than appears on the surface.”

Upon further investigation, the reasoning for removing the gates in the first place was a decision by council after complaints were made regarding off-leash dogs at the park and dogs getting stuck underneath the fence, causing the them to be distressed.

Although the reason why the gates were removed in the first place has now been clarified, there was no clear answer on whether gates would be reinstalled.

The gates have been gone for almost five years now, and it remains unclear whether they will make a comeback. Osoyoos is known to be a safe town, and although the gates are gone, that will not stop diligence among locals to watch out for the safety of neighbours as well as tourists.

