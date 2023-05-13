Oliver requesting help from province for flood damage

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The Town of Oliver is requesting that the province deem the recent flood event which occurred May 6 eligible for disaster relief funding, which could cover 70-80 per cent of the financial losses incurred to the five properties and two houses impacted by the water.

The town received a timely update from Adam Goodwin, emergency program coordinator, while presenting his monthly status report to council which focused primarily on how the town is dealing with the aftermath of the recent flooding.

Goodwin explained that waiting to hear back from the province on disaster eligibility could take weeks.

He did note that “in terms of volume of water, the creek has seen similar volumes before but there were aspects of the infrastructure that just did not hold up to the pressure.”

Further explaining that because of this they are now working with engineers on a long term plan for the area and creek infrastructure.

Wolf Club Creek had a surge and began flooding around 2 p.m. last Saturday, and Goodwin applauded all the volunteers who helped to lay sandbags that day and confirmed the town is now working with the province to conduct a formal after action review.