Oliver council questions the need for regional strategy on conduct

At this week's council meeting, the Town of Oliver decided to make no changes to their official code of conduct policy for staff and council.

Not until the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) finalizes their own model for the region, and is ready to bring it to council for consideration.

The matter prompted a short discussion as Coun. David Mattes was concerned about letting the regional district “dictate” these things to them.

He expressed that it is important that the Town of Oliver “not allow the regional district to creep into our head office, so to speak. Not that we shouldn't look at what their policy says, but I don't think we should be so quick to necessarily adopt it."

Coun. Petra Veintimilla explained that she was at the RDOS meeting on the code of conduct policy in January, saying that many towns do not have a code of conduct for their town council.

Oliver is “ahead of the trend" in that regard, so for those towns that are creating their own, “there is no need to reinvent the wheel, there could be one that is more or less standard to all of us, despite having little nuances in each community.”

Coun. Terry Schafer said “being all on the same page is a good thing,” expressing that being concerned about RDOS oversight on municipal policies is a valid concern, but Oliver can still amend the old code with the RDOS one in mind. Schafer emphasized it would be good to know “what everyone's expectations are."

Within six months of any general election council must choose to establish a code of conduct for council members or whether the existing one should be reviewed. This discussion will come back to council at a later date to be updated.