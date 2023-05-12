South Okanagan Storm volleyball team take home the silver

Photo: South Okanagan Volleyball Club Local heroes: U-15 girls returned from the volleyball provincials with Silver Medals marking their achievement.

The South Okanagan Volleyball Club U-15 girls returned from the Volleyball BC Provincial Championships in Abbotsford on May 5-7 with silver medals in hand.

The South Okanagan Storm is made up of five girls from Osoyoos and seven from Oliver.

The largest volleyball tournament in BC, it features club teams from all regions of the province with this competition the culmination of a season of competitive club volleyball that gives teams the chance to be crowned provincial champions.

The young women were able to travel to the lower mainland through generous donations to help offset costs of the trip from the Osoyoos Elks, Osoyoos Legion, Oliver Elks, and Oliver Lions Club.

Osoyoos Signs made the “Go Storm Go” banner at no cost and got it done with less than a week’s notice, the club said.

“Thank you so much to these organizations! We are so very grateful!” the club said.

Thanks also went out to Coaches Steve Podmorow who teaches at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver and Lisa Diduch, a physiotherapist with South Okanagan Physiotherapy and Active Wellness Centre.