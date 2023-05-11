Oliver pot shop owner offering $2K cash reward for info leading to an arrest of arsonists that targeted business

Photo: The Pot Doctor

A cannabis shop owner in Oliver seeking help identifying the arsonists who set fire to his store last week has added incentive for those with any info to come forward.

On May 3, The Pot Doctor, an unregulated shop on Osoyoos Indian Band land, had two individuals come onto the property and lit up the structure.

Luckily damage didn't extend into the interior of the shop, but the Sea-Can and the wood sign were impacted.

The owner has shared with Castanet that they are now offering a $2,000 cash reward for info leading to an arrest.

Oliver detachment commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth confirmed the matter is under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local RCMP at 250-498-3422.

Casey Richardson