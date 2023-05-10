Starfish Backpack program receives donation for South Okanagan Vintage Car Club

Photo: Sebastian Kanally (left to right) Dave Hanley Swap Meet Chairperson of South Okanagan Vintage Car Club (SOVCC), Dave Doman Governor of SOVCC, Sam Marsel, Jon Windcliff President of SOVCC.

The South Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada (VCCC) presented a $2,000 cheque to Sam Marsel, representative for the local Oliver branch of the Starfish Backpack Program on Monday.

The $2,000 proceeds from their Annual Car Swap Meet that took place on April 29, will go towards the program which provides children in need bags of food to take home each weekend.

“Every penny of money donated goes directly to the food for the kids” said Marsel.

The program is in four schools: Oliver Elementary, Tuc-el-Nuit, Southern Okanagan Secondary School, and Okanagan Falls Elementary.

The program's peak this year was 40 bags going out weekly.

The food comes from Buy-Low Foods in Oliver who donate the time and labour to fill the bags. The Town of Oliver handles the funding that comes through donations so they can be made directly to the Town of Oliver, with “Oliver Starfish” in the note line.

For questions or inquiries about the Starfish Backpack program please contact Sam Marsel at 250-488-7700 or [email protected]