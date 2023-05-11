Tax increases adopted and on the horizon for residents of Oliver

Photo: File photo.

A five per cent increase in the Sewer Parcel Tax and an average increase of 9 per cent in Oliver’s tax rate was adopted by Town Council on May 8, 2023.

This five per cent sewer tax increase for 2023 was included in the 2023-2027 Financial Plan and amounts to a change from $121.85 to $127.95 per average parcel of land. This sewer parcel tax is included within the annual property tax notice for the Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver also adopted the 2023 Tax Rate Bylaw. The majority of Oliver residents will see a 9 per cent increase on their tax bill. This tax increase will be for people whose homes were on the tax roll last year, but when you include the town’s non-market changes such as new developments and subdivisions, the town will receive around a 10.3 per cent increase.

This increase, when you include the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen and all the other taxing bodies, amounts to a 5.9 per cent increase for the average single family home.

“When you add it all together it should be a fairly good story for tax payers this year,” Wayne Anderson, Chief Financial Officer said at the April 24 meeting.

One factor that helps the tax numbers for Oliver residents, Anderson mentioned, is that the Town of Oliver’s assessed values, “were not increased by as much as the surrounding municipalities, so we had a 10.3 per cent increase but we were below average. So when the regional district starts to allocate common cost among the municipalities, we actually have a lesser share because our values went up less.”

“That's the benefit of having lower than average assessment increases. It's not a great thing to be below market, but from a tax perspective it worked out in our favor,” Anderson concluded.

Anderson also explained to council that “the other thing that helps us is the school requisition this year is lower because the increase in assessment in Oliver was 10.3 per cent, but in the school districts region it was more like 13 or 14 per cent. This means that the other municipalities will be paying a higher share than us this year.”