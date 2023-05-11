Local South Okanagan Indigenous hockey stars representing BC

Photo: Craig Gabriel photo Long time friends Danica Maynard (left) and Preston Gabriel (right) are pictured in their Team BC hockey uniforms.

Two local hockey stars are off representing BC at the 2023 National Aboriginal Hockey Championship in Winnipeg this week.

Playing on the BC women’s team is Danica Maynard from Osoyoos who will be representing the Metis Nation of British Columbia, and Oliver’s Preston Gabriel who will represent the Okanagan Nation.

Maynard and Gabriel have played together on and off since they were five years old as a part of the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association and the Okanagan Nighthawks spring hockey team.

Team BC played their first game against Team Atlantic and came out victorious with a score of 4-1 on Monday, May 8. They played their second game on Tuesday against Team Eastern Door and North where BC won 16-0.

Maynard is fourth in tournament scoring with three goals and three assists in 2 games. Gabriel is in the top 20 in scoring with 3 goals in two games. Their next two games are against Team Saskatchewan and Team Ontario.

The tournament, which runs from May 7 - 13, sees numerous athletes from all over the country represent their indigenous heritage.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) organizes teams from British Columbia that are attending the games.

ISPARC held a selection camp from March 31 to April 2, where 140 elite indigenous male and female hockey players battled for the honour of representing British Columbia at the tournament. Twenty athletes were chosen out of these competitors for each team.

Hockey fans can access a live stream of the games and follow the tournament at nahc2023.ca