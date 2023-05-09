No current flood risk but Osoyoos urges preparedness

Photo: Don Urquhart The Okanagan River looking south from Road 9.

The Town of Osoyoos is ready should flooding happen and it is urging residents to also be prepared.

Noting that some areas near rivers and tributaries within the province have been experiencing flooding over the last few days, Osoyoos has not experienced any untoward water flows.

Water levels in Osoyoos Lake are managed at levels typically between 27,706 cm (909 ft) and 27,813 cm (912.5 ft). The latest data from May 8 at 9:45 am shows the lake was at 27,800 cm (912.1 ft) according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR).

Current inflows into Osoyoos Lake were 70.6 m3/s (2,493 ft3/s) on May 6, at 1 p.m. and outflows near Oroville, WA were at the same time approximately 35.1 m3/s (1,240 ft3/s).

Photo: USGS and Joint Water Commission Current water levels in Osoyoos Lake - a one year comparison.

"There is currently little to no risk of flooding from Osoyoos Lake," the EMCR said. The Town of Osoyoos continues to monitor lake levels, inlet and outlet flows (volume of water entering and leaving the lake) and water levels can be accessed from the Town of Osoyoos webpage and selecting the link in the upper right corner titled "Lake Levels".

Lighter than expected rainfall last weekend has relieved pressure on watersheds in BC’s Interior, according to the EMCR. But it is urging residents to "remain vigilant as conditions can change quickly and warm temperatures are expected this weekend."

Based on forecasting from Environment and Climate Change Canada and the River Forecast Centre, precipitation levels for this week are expected to be mild, which will give rivers and streams in the Interior time to stabilize.

Warming temperatures into this weekend (May 12-14) are expected to progress the snowmelt at higher elevations, which may reintroduce pressure on watersheds in the Interior, it added.

This could also increase the risk of wildfire. There are currently 62 active wildfires in the province, with two new fires over the past 24-hours (as at late Monday afternoon). Of these 62 active incidents, 91 per cent are under control or being held. Only five active incidents remain out of control.

Photo: Don Urquhart The Okanagan River looking north from Road 9.

Because of the town's geographical location at the southern end of the Okanagan valley, if Osoyoos Lake rises to flood levels, the town will receive several days advance notice as the water levels will be estimated based on what is occurring further north.

At this point, the provincial government has not provided any “Flood Watch or “Flood Warnings” concerning Osoyoos Lake. If there are changes to this status, the town said it will immediately communicate the situation to the community via Enews, the town's website, and the media.

"It is important to note that the town has emergency materials, such as sandbags and sand, that can be made available immediately if conditions change," it added.

As it is currently Emergency Preparedness Week, the town is also urging residents to prepare in the event an emergency occurs. The town also recommends visiting the province's website for more information including an Emergency preparedness template everyone should review and complete.

In BC, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their homes and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures. More information can be found here.

In other areas the Flood Watch was downgraded to a High Streamflow Advisory issued for the Okanagan Basin by the Ministry of Forest’s River Forecast Centre.

This includes Whiteman Creek, Similkameen, including the Ashnola River, Tulameen River and other tributaries, the Okanagan including Mission Creek and tributaries around Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas and the North Thompson River including tributaries.