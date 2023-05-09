Raptor rescue open house in South Okanagan house draws a crowd

Photo: Don Urquhart This adult male bald eagle fell out of his nest after gorging on some unknown food source.

The Okanagan and West Kootenay's only raptor rehabilitation centre was all abuzz on Sunday (May 7) with its annual open house taking place for the first time in three years.

"We were pleased with the numbers and we love seeing everybody again," says Dale Belvedere, manager of the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (SORCO).

Although she's yet had the chance to tally visitor numbers and donations, visitor numbers were down this year she says, a likely consequence of the economy where food and fuel is expensive and also lingering concerns over COVID-19.

"It was a big day for us, not only myself but the volunteers. They missed people because they are so proud of what they do and they should be proud. I just want to thank everybody for coming down and supporting us."

The annual open house is a chance for the public to see and gain a better understanding of just what the organization does.

"This day is a big education day because people don’t fully understand what’s going on down here Belevedere says. "So it’s a great opportunity to just be able to open up our gate and say, 'hey come and see what we do'."

When asked why the event is only once a year, she notes that because of provincial permitting the organization and its facility is for rehabilitation which limits its operations.

Additionally Belvedere gives the example of being in the hospital: "if you’re in the hospital in intensive care do you want people walking back-and-forth staring at you? It stresses the birds out," she highlights.

It also takes months to organize she adds.

Photo: Don Urquhart Dale Belvedere, manager of the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (SORCO).

Each year a team of volunteers and staff cares for over 150 injured or orphaned birds a year.

A particular star of the show at this open house is a bald eagle who fell out of his nest after overeating.

Although it might sound absurd, it is a common problem with eagles Belvedere assures. "We don’t know what it was that he ate but he gorged himself.

"It's common for eagles. We’ve got to get him out as soon as possible because his mate has babies up in the nest so she’s doing all the work to feed them."

The now trimmed down eagle was set to be released back to his West Kelowna home later on Sunday evening.

Photo: Don Urquhart This adult Great Horned Owl suffered severe damage to its left wing after getting stuck in barbed wire.

"I love working with the birds, it’s just so nice to see them released when they’re well," Belevedere adds.

Among the other raptors undergoing rehabilitation is an adult Great Horned Owl that suffered severe damage to its left wing after getting stuck in barbed wire.

And in another flight pen were three Great Horned Owl chicks about 6-8 months old who all fell from their nest. Known as branchers/fledgers, the trio will be released in June.

One of the disturbing things the centre is seeing is a rise in secondary poisoning despite a province-wide ban on rat poison as of July 2021.

The use of poison has been shown to travel up the food chain and harm wild animals. Commonly used in bait traps, the poison is ingested by small rodents and other pests but does not kill them immediately.

When they pass between a few days or a couple of weeks later, possibly out in the open for consumption, the poison remains in their system.

"We’ve had two severely secondary poisoned owls this week that didn’t make it, so it’s sad to see that."

The organization is looking for volunteers, having only 12 at the moment, and for more information visit the website.