Town of Oliver is still warning of flood risk; asks residents to keep evidence of any flood damage

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The Town of Oliver is continuing to warn its residents that water levels may rise at any moment without notice, and is urging residents impacted by flooding to keep records of the damage.

They are continuing to closely monitor and respond to freshet in local creeks with Wolf Cub Creek and Hester Creek.

The freshet entering local waterways this past weekend became a concern when creeks began overflowing into peoples yards and at least one basement. This prompted quick responses with people working to lay sandbags around McKinney Road and Coyote Street on Saturday.

The town is urging people that have been impacted by the flooding to take photos of the inside and outside of the property and provide a detailed description of losses. Keeping these records are important for insurance purposes and if the provincial government were to categorize this to be a Disaster Financial Assistance eligible event.

The town would also like people to send those photos and detailed description to [email protected] for the town to follow up on in the next several days so this crucial information can be shared with the province.

Town guidelines suggest people should stay clear of waterways as there is still high water flow throughout the area. It is also important to stay clear of town staff who will continue to work at protecting embankments and other critical infrastructure.