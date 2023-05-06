Residents scramble to divert creek that bursts into Oliver home

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Crews are working to fill in and divert the water from the stream that overflowed and created a new channel in Oliver on Saturday

Oliver residents grabbed shovels and sandbags Saturday afternoon after Wolf Cub Creek burst near McKinney Road and Coyote Street.

Heavy rainfall over recent days has been contributing to high streamflows.

The creek overflowed and took a new path, right into yards and one resident's home.

One home was reported to have three feet of water in the basement. Sandbags now surround the back door in an effort to keep out any more water.

Work is also being done by local neighbourhood residents and town crews.

"That's just a little trickle of a creek most of the time, but it's racing pretty good right now," Mayor Martin Johansen said.

Crews are trying to get the creek water to again pass under the roadway, rather than over.

"The culvert isn't big enough to handle the flow at this point in time," he added. "They're definitely working diligently to manage what's happening."

A local resident helping out, Lucas Polidoro, has been working with town crews to fill the overflow in and divert the water back into the creek.

A news release was issued by the Town of Oliver on Friday, stating they are monitoring water levels and reminding residents to be prepared for possible flooding

The fire training grounds at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Cessna Street in Oliver have sandbags available for residents. The public is also being warned that creeks and waterway banks may be unstable.

Johansen urges residents to be prepared.

"If you're beside a little creek, it can become a big creek at any time," he added. "Being proactive is the way to go, especially when you're near a creek and the way that conditions are right now."

The town said public works crews will be working and monitoring waterways over the coming days to be able to respond to any localized flooding.

Any flooding should be reported to the Province’s Environmental Emergency Response Officer at 1-800-663-3456 at any time toll-free.

- With files from Sebastian Kannally

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Sandbags surround the basement door to an Oliver home after flooding on Saturday