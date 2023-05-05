Town of Oliver urges preperation for possible freshet

Photo: File photo. The Town of Oliver is warning people to be prepared for freshet. Pictured here is flooding from 2020.

Flooding may be on the horizon and the Town of Oliver is monitoring water levels and suggesting property owners who may be at risk for flooding to prepare.

If your property requires sandbags, you are urged to visit the Fire Training Grounds at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Cessna Street in Oliver to pick some up.

People are also being warned that creeks and waterway banks may be unstable as a result of water rising and residents are urged to avoid embankments during periods of high water flow.

Public works crews will be working and monitoring waterways over the coming days to be able to respond to any localized flooding.

The Town of Oliver has an emergency preparedness webpage and people are urged to visit the site to be prepared for flooding.

You can also receive urgent notifications about emergencies by signing up for Voyent Alert!.

If you do see flooding it should be reported to the Province’s Environmental Emergency Response Officer at 1-800-663-3456 at any time toll free.