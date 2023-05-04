Oliver arson trial to stretch longer after evidence hiccup

Photo: RCMP Steven Marlo Gallagher, seen in an RCMP mugshot.

An Oliver man accused of setting fire to a local pharmacy in 2021 will see a lengthier trial than originally anticipated, after new evidence was brought forward in court Thursday.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, born in 1992, was arrested in 2021 after security footage allegedly identified him as the perpetrator behind an overnight arson at Oliver Pharmacy Remedy's Rx on Fairview Road.

Gallagher had allegedly broken in and lit multiple items on fire before fleeing the scene, leaving the store with extensive damage.

His trial begin Wednesday in Penticton court, after he pleaded not guilty.

Court heard RCMP testimony about the night of the fire, including details regarding surveillance videos showing a truck believed to be associated with Gallagher that was set on fire in downtown Oliver across from the pharmacy, and further videos showing a person setting fires inside the store.

RCMP allege that person was Gallagher, identified through surveillance footage.

On Thursday, court proceedings hit a hiccup when evidence from Gallagher's home was introduced by the Crown.

Police had seized a shoebox, which the Crown ostensibly has reason to believe further ties Gallagher to the crime, beyond RCMP identification from stills and video.

The trial, which had previously been expected to wrap up Thursday, was adjourned to an as-yet undetermined later date.