Record-setting temperatures in Osoyoos giving way to cooler weather

Photo: Ethan Robertson photo on Unsplash Hot weather has turned to thoughts on the beach but it's all set to end tomorrow.

Osoyoos and area set a new day-of temperature record this week, with the mercury hitting 30.5 C edging above the old record of 29.9 C from 1998, but cooler weather is now expected to return.

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Climate Change and Environment Canada said the heat was due to the ridge of high-pressure that is currently over Alberta and is effecting parts of BC as well. This has resulted in temperature records being set over the last few days across the province.

But it's not going to last long, he says.

"We are heading towards a shift in the weather and tomorrow it's going to be a cooler day as well as an unsettled day," he says adding we should expect some spring showers.

"We're getting into a new pattern, it's going to be potentially somewhat impactful," he says because along with the showers will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

"With the already high levels of water in the streams right now it's obviously going to be a concern for flooding," Sekhon said.

He notes it's often a bad combination when there has been hot weather melting the snow and then if it's followed by lots of showers, then "it's injecting that much more water into the system."

Sekhon says that a lot will depend on the convection and where the thunderstorms end up.

"It varies greatly. We will be updating the forecast as we gain more certainty."

Looking at spring so far, he says there were a couple of unusual aspects, including the dry March.

"March was quite dry across BC this spring and so we didn't see a whole lot of precipitation."

The other is the more recent hot weather. He says that while it's not uncommon to have hot weather in April, the extent to which the weather has been hot is unusual.

"The hot weather was maybe a couple weeks early," he notes.

Generally speaking, he says May should see the odd cold spells and rain as well as general warming.

In the short to mid-term is where we will see things like the ups and downs in the weather. Friday is expected to see a cooling trend and showers over the weekend.

Next week, the expectation is relatively drier weather and gradual warming into the following weekend.