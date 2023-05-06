Tuc-el-Nuit students in Oliver want people to purchase their seedlings

Photo: Deirdre Simpson photo Pictured here is Josh Blondin and Jackson Seder out in the school garden.

Deirdre Simpson’s grade seven class at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary is having a seedling sale on May 17 for the community and as a unique integrated learning experience for the students.

The class is getting hands-on learning through a curriculum that allows them to plant, love and grow the seeds, then take them to market (the seedling sale) and learn all about running a business.

Simpson explained that “from seed we are growing flowers, some veggies, and some herbs, and then we advertise around town. We hope our community will come out and purchase our plants.”

“100 per cent of the profits goes back into the garden account. We have a trust account set aside for the garden,” Simpson explained.

Continuing to say that last year when the students did the sale they talked about where this money should go and she noted they all wanted it to go back to buying stuff for the garden.

“They are so clever because they said we should put some seed money back into the account to get going for this coming year . . . It just costs money to keep it going, to maintain it, to get the tools, to plant plants, and all that stuff,” Simpson said.

“So our students will be out there making the sales and helping people out, choosing their plants and stuff like that,” she continued.

“We are running this plant sale as a business, so essentially its career education,” explaining that they learn what it takes to run a business, and they learn about all the tasks and outcomes that come along with that, such as “sales, promotion, advertising, merchandising.”

Simpson said that they are in fact doing applied learning, by taking the teachables from the curriculum and doing this plant sale, putting theoretical and applied learning together.

Simpson also noted that none of this would happen without the incredible community support that they have received. Explaining that among many, Growers Supply has continued to donate, “tons of tools this year, he gave us all the soil, and all the little containers and things to actually do this work.”

“It’s important that we recognize this is hands-on learning for the students and so they are putting into practice what we are teaching them in the classroom . . . we talk about things like food sustainability, we talk about the impact of bringing in our food from elsewhere, growing our own food and how and why that helps them but also the community at large.”

They have also fed the children with some of the food grown this year, they have made salads, pumpkin cookies, and soups like carrot soup which different classes have participated in. =

Tuc-el-Nuit is hosting their second annual Simpson Seedling Sale to support the school garden. The sale is May 17 at 10:30am - 1:30 p.m. and they gratefully accept donations from the community.