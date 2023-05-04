Brown water ongoing in Osoyoos

Photo: File photo.

Residents in Osoyoos found a concerning amount of brown water rushing out of their taps yesterday, May 3.

The Town has released a statement saying that this issue will continue for at least the next couple days as the “domestic water system is flushed and usage continues to draw the suspended materials out of the main lines.”

The town has been flushing the system to help mitigate the current water quality concern.

The town will also be conducting water quality sampling for chlorine residuals, turbidity, and bacteriological samples.

If you are experiencing brown water the town urges you to turn on an outside tap until water quality gets better.

These incidents will continue to be unpredictable due to ongoing demand increasing for water.