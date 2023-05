Photo: Contributed/File Photo

If you thought Wednesday was exceptionally hot in Osoyoos for this time of year, you were not wrong.

According to Environment Canada, a temperature record was smashed on May 3 for the region, with the mercury reaching 30.5 C.

The previous record was set in 1998 for that date, 29.9 C.

Records in the area have been kept since 1959.

Weather in the region is expected to cool moving into the weekend, with rain and highs of 16 C in the forecast.