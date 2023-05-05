Firepalooza hosted by the Oliver Fire Department moves inside

Photo: File photo.

The trend of great weather for the Firefighters Spring Training Seminar in Oliver may turn wet this weekend as forecasts show a cool day with chances of rain.

This will not impact the training sessions during the day, but the Oliver Fire Department has decided to move Firepalooza, the concert and party on Saturday evening, indoors to the Oliver Arena.

There will still be lots of local drinks available for purchase, vendors, and food trucks present along with the Tanner Olsen Band.

Tickets are available at Lordco in Oliver and at the door. The doors open at 7:00 p.m.