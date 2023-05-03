Trailer catches fire just north of Oliver

Photo: Contributed The fire occurred just north of Oliver at a property on Highway 97 around 5 p.m. May 3.

Flames engulfed a trailer just north of Oliver at a property on Highway 97 around 5 p.m. today.

RCMP were on scene and the Oliver Fire Department dispatched multiple trucks to put out the fire. When they arrived on scene the trailer was already completely engulfed in flames.

There has been no cause released at this time.

It was noted that there were multiple propane tanks surrounding the trailer at the time of the fire.