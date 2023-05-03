Osoyoos writers honoured at first-of-its-kind competition

Photo: Don Urquhart It was a full house at Wayside Select Books & Art recently for the first Osoyoos Writing Contest results and awards.

The first ever Osoyoos Writing Competition themed “Winter in Osoyoos” wrapped up at a celebration at Wayside Select Books & Art recently with the organizers enthusiastic about it becoming an annual event.

Organized by Lindsay Bayford of The Happy Paper Parlor and Dan Williams from Wayside Books, the competition saw 18 submitted pieces of writing spread around various Main St. businesses.

The public was invited to walk around town reading the pieces and to fill out a judging form that qualified them for a lucky draw.

“We’re giving out awards tonight, but we took out the word ‘winning’ because every writer here is a winner for generating the writing and for sharing the writing,” Bayford says. “That is a very brave thing to do,” she adds.

The two organizers settled instead on top selections and honourable mentions. “I think it’s important to recognize that when you read something it’s so subjective it’s a very personal experience and so it didn’t feel right for us to be to have ‘winners’,” she said.

The top choices were determined by community voting and input by both Bayford and Williams.

Photo: Don Urquhart Top three - (left to right) Lindsay Bayford holds up Sarah Glen?s certificate with Osoyoos Secondary School Grade 11 student Isabelle Laidlaw, and Eden Gray. Honourable mentions went to Loyd Chapplow for “Shaman”, Trinity Gray for “The City Across the Sea”, Koro Myers for “Call from the Canyon”, and Sandra McKenzie for “Leaving”. All honourable mentions received a framed certificate.

The top three selections in no particular order are Ian Gray for “Words from the Lifeless”, Isabelle Laidlow for “Forever and Always”, and Sarah Glen for “A Mother’s Love”. The top selections were awarded a certificate and three books on writing.

For 12-year-old Eden Gray - the youngest participant - having her story selected for the top three was pretty exciting. She says she entered after her mother saw the contest advertised on social media.

“I love writing!” Eden says. “I’ve entered a lot of writing contests but this is the first one I’ve ever won!”

Writing clearly runs in the family as her 15-year-old sister Trinity picked up an honourable mention. “I loved it, it was lots of fun but I’ve never written anything this short before,” she says.

The girls’ mother says they are both longer-form novel writers so this was a new experience for them. When asked if where and her husband are writers as well, she said: “No, but we are a house of readers!”

Photo: Don Urquhart Honourable mentions - (left to right) Sandra McKenzie, Koro Myers, Loyd Chapplow, and Trinity Gray.

In putting together the writing contest “we really didn’t know what to anticipate,” Bayford says. From her perspective the best part is the “writers and the writing” and “that’s why we really wanted to have an event specifically to honour that.”

Bayford says she’s always aspired to be a writer, yet she “needed these key circumstances to happen that would somehow encourage me to be writing, and put my writing out for someone else.”

“I really want to thank all the writers who are willing to take up this passion. This craft is a thing that is in your head and to take it and put it out not just for sharing but for judging, that it’s a really big deal,” she enthuses.

She also praised the writers for giving the community an opportunity to share a common experience, “because there’s so many people that were reading your writing and talking about it and enjoying it and enjoying conversations.

“I just think it’s really cool that we had the shared experience and I really want to thank you all for that.” She also thanked the 14 local businesses that participated by hosting the writing.

When asked if they will do it again next year they both said they are “very encouraged” by how well this first event went. She noted that many more people read the pieces of writing than filled out the actual judging forms and says she is looking forward to feedback from the businesses that participated.