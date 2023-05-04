Mural project continues with latest panel for JoJo’s Cafe

Photo: Don Urquhart Wina Poliquin (left) with the mural artist Emily Muller in the seating area behind JoJo?s Cafe where the panel will be installed.

The Osoyoos mural project may be taking a new direction as JoJo’s Cafe is the latest business to sponsor a mural for its back wall, with others waiting in the wings.

The cafe sponsored the large mural a few months ago with the artwork now finished and set to be mounted on the outdoor seating area at the back of the cafe.

The mural project brainchild of Wina Poliquin and the Wide Arts National Association (WANA), the original idea was to have artwork painted on wood panels and mounted on the back wall of the building housing Poliquin’s Curator boutique and Art Therapy Corp.

“I realize now if we have a few panels, then businesses could start sponsoring the project and we can have a rotating panel so every few years we could change the panel so that murals would become interactive and not permanent,” she says.

And when the mural starts to weather - which it would also do if it was painted directly on the wall she notes - it can be unscrewed and a new one put on. “So that’s the idea that is starting to blossom in our minds,” she says.

“Other businesses also said they would like a panel as well so that might change the idea of it. So it’s a very organic way of moving forward.”

The JoJo’s mural was created by 21-year-old Emily Muller who spent about 14 hours conceptualizing and painting the large panel. She utilized a projector in order to transfer her design onto the board in order to paint it.

When asked about her inspiration she laughs that since it is a cafe there had to be something to do with coffee and tea. This then became the whimsical image of a teapot pouring coffee into a cup.

“And then I just wanted it to be really bright and colourful.” The choice of yellow was to match the logo of the cafe, which she then paired with the aquamarine colour.

“I knew I was going to do the coffee in the teapot and then it didn’t feel like enough, so I just kind of added that background made it more colourful and just really extended the image as much as I could without adding too much.

Although Muller had created other artwork such as bat wings for the All Hallows Festival, Poliquin says this is really her first professional project which she was paid for.

By day Muller is a tattoo artist at Poliquin’s Art Therapy Corp, next to the Curator. Currently, she is building up her portfolio in preparation for what they expect will be a very busy summer.

She has been painting and drawing basically from the age she “could hold a paintbrush,” she laughs.

Favouring acrylics she’s had no professional training other than doing art class at Southern Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS). “My art teacher Lindsey Kingsfield was pretty awesome and my mom is an amazing artist as well.”

Her sister dabbles and her grandparents are also pretty artistic, not so much in the painting realm, but more in the crafty way.

Muller describes her style as “almost illustrative, so not quite cartoon, but also not quite realism.”

After summer ends she’s looking forward to beginning work on her “big painting”.

Part of a series, she’s already completed a few smaller pieces that are all done in blacks and grays and feature skeletal images of animal skulls like birds, and frogs. The big canvas will feature a dragon with Japanese flowers, she says.

Returning to the mural project, Poliquin laughs as she says, “we are kind of winging it a bit right now.”

The Osoyoos Credit Union (OCU) recently donated $1,500 to help the mural project move forward.

“I wanted to put all the panels in the back alley,” Currently there are another three panels ready to go and she’s very pleased to note that there is a First Nations artist also working on a panel.

She was going to put them out back on the wall but now with the idea of having different businesses participate, that original intent might change.

She’s also working more closely with Mavik, the artist who created whole-wall murals at the Legion, Home Hardware, Heaven on Earth Spa, and the Pioneer Car Wash.

While the two had collaborated before on ad hoc projects, it’s now more defined and the two of them are working on daily projects under the same roof.

“That really opens the communication for a bigger community project,” she says. “He’s very community-oriented like I am, so I think it’s gonna be a very good collaboration moving forward.

“We’re already talking about having a mural festival in the future and all those kinds of ideas so we’re hoping that Mavik is going to be able to put his artwork on the building too this year. So stay tuned!” she says.