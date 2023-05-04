Design choices made for Ditch Trail Project in Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver Bow string pedestrian bridge with rustic steel railing and a concrete deck that was the design choice for reducing maintenance costs and to allow for snow plowing.

The design for the proposed Ditch Trail Project in Oliver has been approved by town council that will see a multi-use path be constructed on the east side of the canal from Similkameen Avenue to Panorama Crescent with a new bridge across the canal near Panorama Crescent.

The original plan was to build the trail on the west side of the canal, but due to considerations such as the existing slope, it requiring significant infill, and adjusting sanitary manholes, the site investigation revealed that the east side was a better option.

Randy Houle, Oliver's director of development services, said that the money that would go towards this extra work building the trail on the west side can go to landscaping and constructing a new bridge across the canal near Panorama Crescent.

The town secured a provincial grant to cover 70 per cent ($425,000) of the total budgeted cost of $607,000 for the project, leaving the town to pay $182,000.

This path will see a 1.2-metre black chain link fence built between the path and the canal along the total stretch.

There will also be solar lighting, signage, benches, garbage cans, and dog refuse bag dispensers.

The report also notes that town staff have been working with the Heritage Society to have information signs at the north end of the path. There has also been a piece of concrete from 1920 originating from the Gallagher Lake area of the canal that will serve as a heritage attraction on the new trail once it is relocated.

Council approved the design of a bow string pedestrian bridge with rustic steel railing and a concrete deck that will cross the canal, this was the design choice for reducing maintenance costs and to allow for snow plowing.

Kelly Mercer, Director of Operations explained: “I met with the supplier on site, he thought this would be a perfect application for the bowstring bridge. It fits within our budget, what we planned and I think it’s very aesthetically pleasing as well.”

The plan is to have phase one of this project completed by August.

Another important part of this project’s construction process is Fairview Park which will need to direct pedestrians to the existing crosswalk on Fairview road instead of constructing a new crosswalk next to the existing one.

Adjacent properties to the path have fences and an accessory building that will need to be removed. Several properties also have landscaping that is encroaching but council and town staff think that it adds character to the path and is not a concern.

Addressing encroachments will be an important part of this process because during site investigations there was expressed interest among some people to expand fences into the canal property.

Coun. David Mattes asked about maintenance of the trail and specifically the landscaping, noting that he did not want to increase the public works budget.

Mercer answered that “it’s planned to be pretty maintenance free,” as they are trying to keep the landscaping “pretty natural."

The trail will be in close proximity to some properties and because of privacy concerns property owners on both sides of the trail will be notified prior to commencement of construction.

Mayor Martin Johansen expressed concern over restriction of access to the trail for motorized vehicles via the bridge, noting that this is sometimes an issue with the Hike and Bike Trail. But it was mentioned that the plans will take this into consideration.

The recently-hired director of operations and engineering technician will make the project management of the trail an in-house project for the town making it more economically feasible.

The Town is still waiting to hear back from the Agricultural Land Commission in reference to phase two of the project which includes a trail on the west side of the irrigation canal from Panorama Crescent south to Road 2.