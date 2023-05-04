Oliver Mayor takes swing at affordability 'buzz word'

Photo: Town of Oliver The rendering of the proposed development to be constructed at 591 Church St. In Oliver which has raised discussion over affordability, parking, and curb, sewer, and sidewalk construction.

The buzz word of affordability caught the ire of Mayor Martin Johansen in a town council discussion around a development permit variance which cascaded into a long discussion of the proposed duplexes for 591 Church Avenue.

The developer wants to increase the zoning from RS1 (Residential Low Density One) to RH1 (Residential High Density One), and decrease the required distance from the street to the property (setbacks) from six to four metres which council discussed at their April 21 meeting.

“The reduced setbacks as proposed allow for a building size large enough for four units,” the letter of intent from Tony Giroux, owner and registered building designer with Giroux Design Group explains.

Johansen was bothered by the fact that this proposal was dressed up in the language of “affordability", saying “I am struggling to support this because really what this is is leaning towards the side of the developer making more money on this property as opposed to really providing an affordable option in this community.”

The developer’s letter expresses intent “to provide housing that people can afford we need to be creative in our approach to land use and maximize the potential of available land while being mindful of the community and neighbourhoods affected.”

Johansen pronounced “this is not an innovative solution, this is the developer maximizing what he is going to do on his property. We have probably 60 of these approved. Do we really need another one? Is one unit going to make the difference, make or break anything in this community?”

He continued, “I wish when these projects come to council they would make some effort to define affordability. That word drives me up the wall. What does that mean? For me what is important is housing for young families and young adults ... a $400,000 townhouse is not necessarily affordable to a young family.”

If the developer is going to appeal to affordability, Johansen explained he would like to see some argument on how it is meeting the type of affordable housing the town needs, such as attainable housing or non-market rent.

“As I said, I won’t be voting for this because affordability is not being defined. And that’s it.”

Coun. Aimee Grice responded saying Oliver should be having a discussion as a community about the affordability aspect of these types of developments and what we want for housing to be built going forward. Further noting that this should happen quickly because these applications are coming almost every meeting.

However, Grice does not agree with rejecting the zoning amendment because of the affordability argument. “I still think that having four on that lot as opposed to three is better for the community even if it is just adding stock to the housing supply as opposed to ‘affordable stock’, because we need housing across all income levels to cool the problem we are having right now.”

Coun. Petra Veintimilla explained “this is the type of infill we need, this does work towards the issue of increasing the housing stock, and this is one of the designated areas in the town to do so.” Although she did note her sympathy with Johansen’s earlier frustration with the affordability “buzz word."

Johansen tried to clarify that, “I am not trying to mandate affordable housing or tell anybody what they have to build on their property, but don't come and tell me you are building affordable housing when you are not, and then expect me to grant a variance permit.”

Johansen even pointed towards director of development services Randy Houle’s administrative report where he mentions affordability but fails to explain how exactly it addresses the affordability issue.

“The policies also encourage opportunities for affordable housing and maximizing residential land use efficiency,” Houle’s report says.

Photo: Town of Oliver

The discussion around this proposed development continued with no clear resolution to the topic of road widths, parking spots, sidewalks, curbs and gutters for Church Street.

This topic arose because Coun. David Mattes was resolute in his desire for the developer to actually construct the sidewalk along with the front of house construction instead of giving “cash in lieu” and putting the burden on the town because it often “disappears into general revenue."

Mattes attempted to make the motion that the developer be required to build the sidewalk which was defeated by council.

The discussion ended with Coun. Terry Schafer making a motion to defer the decision to the next meeting, instructing town staff to gather and bring more information to council.

Mattes seconded the motion explaining he would like information on road widths, boulevards in the area, the necessity for one space per unit versus parking in the area, what is proposed for curb, gutter, drainage, and estimated cost because he said there is no way the $30,000 estimation by the Town’s engineering technologist will be enough.