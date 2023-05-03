Oliver Fire Department, ALERT animal rescue help horse stuck in canal

Casey Richardson

Members of the Oliver Fire Department and The ALERT Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team were actioned out to the Oliver Canal to help a horse in distress last week.

Fire Chief Bob Graham said his crews got a call on April 26 for a horse that had fallen in the irrigation canal and couldn't get out.

"We knew that at certain points along the canal, there's what is called a walkout, which is a sloped panel in the side where an animal could get out. And so we had to herd the horse down to that point," he said.

Graham added that the great part of it was that his team, along with the Brand Inspector, veterinary personnel and ALERT volunteers trained on Livestock Emergency Rescue just that past weekend.

"We were ready, fully trained and all we had to do was just heard it down to the walkout."

ALERT was notified, but not directly involved in the rescue this time.

"They were on site as well in case it was a domestic horse. It turned out it was a wild horse or a feral horse. And so if it had been some individual's horse, they would have contacted the owner," Graham added.

"This was a good call. We enjoyed it!"

ALERT is a Central and South Okanagan animal emergency agency based out of Penticton that is activated alongside Emergency Support Services to ensure people have what they need for their animals.

Anyone with concerns about their animals can call 250-809-7152 for assistance in making an evacuation plan during an emergency. Find out more information here.