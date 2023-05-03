Hundreds of firefighters due back in Oliver for Firepalooza

Photo: File photo. Firefighters operating the hose at the 2020 BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar.

Over 350 firefighters from Alberta, Washington state and all across BC will be descending on Oliver this weekend, May 5-7, for top notch training at the Oliver Community Park.

The much anticipated annual BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar - dubbed Firepalooza - is once again hosted by the Oliver Fire Department.

The weekend will be jam packed with activities including live music and local wine, spirits, beer and cider available for purchase.

The events will take place at the Oliver Community Park where the 7 a.m. breakfast will be held. All donations to go to the Honour House Society.

The opening ceremony will follow the breakfast, taking place at 8 a.m. It will open the floodgates for the various training sessions for the volunteers.

These will encompass everything from training for mass casualty incidents, environmental emergencies, active shooter and rescue task forces, helicopter operations, large animal rescues, RCMP explosives and many more.

On Saturday evening there will be a firefighter’s banquet with dinner, awards and speeches.

Following the dinner, the Firepalooza Party in the Park kicks off featuring the Tanner Olsen Band. Open to the public (age 19 and older), doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 8 pm. Admission is $15 and tickets can be picked up at the Oliver Lordco. Local beer, wine, cider and spirits will be for sale as well as a domestic bar and food truck on site.

On Sunday May 7, more training sessions will take place in the morning. the event wraps up at noon on Sunday.