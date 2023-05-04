Cartoon map of Oliver ‘more than the sum of its parts’

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Larry Hunter holding up the actual size of the map.

Local artist Larry Hunter is working diligently on bringing a whimsical but informative cartoon map of the Oliver area, from Okanagan Falls to Road 22, to residents by June of this year.

Once all the work is completed on the project and the intricate process of drawing and layering the unique map is done, Hunter will be printing 10,000 copies to be handed out for free.

The maps are all hand drawn, including the roads, businesses, First Nations lands, vineyards and orchards, and are intended to be a more palatable way for visitors to navigate the town. The gaps are filled with fun drawings of trees, bicycles, and pieces of trivia about the area.

The map is still being filled up, and Hunter says “it is not only an opportunity to promote and showcase individual businesses but it is the larger picture I strive to achieve; these maps are a true community effort and we deserve to put our best foot forward."

Darren Halstead, Executive Director of the Oliver and District Heritage Society Museum and Archives said: “Oliver may be a small town, but it has a big heart with a great heritage. This map will help our hugely welcome visitors identify and find the sites and businesses around the town which most interest them.”

Hunter is a local semi-retired commercial artist, who has been freelancing for 40 years. He considers these cartoon maps a “labour of love” and has completed maps of Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, and White Rock over the last 40 years.

“It doesn't make me rich, there is a lot of labour involved, this is going to be about 4 months work for the whole thing. In the end I do hope to make some money for my time, something like $20 an hour.”

When he owned a t-shirt business in White Rock he had a problem with drawing people to the out of sight street his and other people’s businesses were on, so he decided to do a map. Before long he said everyone in the town wanted to be on it.

Hunter moved to Penticton 30 years ago, and as a millennium project he thought to himself he should do a map of Penticton. This first map was in 2000, then he did Summerland, then three to four years later Penticton needed another one and he ended up doing Naramata and Keremeos next.

Photo: Contributed

“First I start out by drawing out the roads and everything, then I take these little orange squares and kind of plot them in there where they will fit.

“I have been in Oliver eight years, so I know the area pretty well, so I can almost do it from memory. Then I use Google Maps, and I have to stretch and squish things to get it all to fit in. As long as all the streets connect, people will be able to navigate,” he explained.

“It's lots of fun. I draw everything, I get information from people, I get all this trivia. Goofy information and I make sure the First Nations are on there and get good exposure.”

He explained that a lot of people are not great at reading maps but these are more intuitive and relatable. The maps are “more than the sum of its parts” and “the maps make great souvenirs as well and often end up as posters on people’s walls.”