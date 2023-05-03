Flashing signs and rainbow crosswalks approved in Oliver

Photo: File photo.

Multiple traffic decisions were made by Oliver council recently that will see light-emitting diode (LED) embedded crosswalk signs, rainbow crosswalks, and the possible conversion of a school zone to a playground zone.

At the April 19, Committee of the Whole Meeting council unanimously approved LED embedded traffic signs to be installed at two crosswalks as a traffic calming measure.

The two locations that will see these lights installed are at Park Drive at Kiwanis Park, at the bend just across the bridge, and at the intersection of Meadows Drive and Salamander Avenue.

These new lights will be installed at each crosswalk and will be activated by a push button to indicate to motorists that someone is or intends to cross the intersection. It was noted that these were high on the priority list in the previous report on traffic calming measures.

Also passing unanimously was the recommendation that the town proceed with painting two rainbow coloured crosswalks. The first recommendation is to repaint the existing rainbow crosswalk on Fairview Road, and the second would be a new rainbow crosswalk at the raised crosswalk on Park Drive.

The town received quotes of $2,670 for the Fairview Road crosswalk and $1,680 for the Park Drive crosswalk. The cost of the new painted crosswalk at Park Drive will be shared equally with the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen.

The paint will be purchased locally and will cost $115 per gallon of paint. It was noted that this equals $1,265 for paint on this project.

Council also moved unanimously that an investigation should be conducted for the purpose of converting the existing school zone on Merlot Avenue between Lakeside Drive and Park Drive into a playground zone.

This would result in a reduction of the speed limit from 30 km/h to 20 km/h and an extension of the zone for a longer stretch of road. It was explained by Joseph Trottier, Engineering Technologist with the town that this investigation would be to understand who the town has to notify, how many new speed limit signs would have to go in place among other considerations.

Councillors thought that 20km/hr was very slow for that long stretch of road and asked town staff to investigate whether hours of a zone can be changed.

During this discussion a motion was also passed that the Town of Oliver accept the RDOS invitation to a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new food waste collection facility in May 2023. They suggested the morning of May 29.