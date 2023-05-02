BBQing for charity on a sunny Saturday in Oliver and Osoyoos

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Christopher Hagel tosses the fried onions that went on people?s hamburgers and hotdogs at the Spring Kick Off charity barbecue at the Oliver Buy-Low on Saturday April 29.

The smell of barbecued hamburgers and hotdogs filled the air outside the Oliver and Osoyoos Buy-Low supermarkets on Saturday as customer appreciation day was combined with fundraisers for local charities.

In Osoyoos it was Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre that was the recipient whereas in Oliver the Spring Kick Off event was held in partnership with the Oliver Missions Society, the Oliver Lions Club, and Youth With a Mission (YWAM).

Alyssa Wright, Oliver Buy-Low Store Manager approached Jo Tanner of the Oliver Missions Society about holding a charity barbeque on their spring kick off day where the buy-low employees were “having a tacky tourist day and giving away some bags.”

They raised a total of $1,500 that will be split between the three charitable organizations.

Over at the Osoyoos Buy-Low where a similar event was taking place, $750 was raised for Desert Sun Counselling.

Photo: Don Urquhart Desert Sun Counselling staff and board members at the Osoyoos Buy-Low (left to right): Maureen Doerr, Marieze Tarr, and Tonya Sanai. A further fundraiser takes place this Friday, May 75 with a full course wine pairing dinner at Phantom Creek Estates.

"We're having a barbecue today to raise some funds for Desert Sun, as you know we've been very busy and so for all the extra services we need extra funding," said Marieze Tarr, Desert Sun's Executive Director.

Buy-Low donated everything for the barbecue "so every dollar that we make is a dollar in Desert Sun's pocket and we're very grateful for that and we've had quite a few people through and we're grateful."

On Friday, May 5 Desert Sun is holding a full course wine pairing dinner at Phantom Creek Estates. "We're excited about that event and we're going to showcase some of our success stories at the event to some of our donors.

Tickets for the 65-person event are still available at $200 each ($75 of that goes to Desert Sun for which a tax receipt is provided and the wine pairing dinner is the remaining $175). Tickets are available through desertsuncounselling.ca.

Meanwhile back in Oliver, Joanne Bray, President of the Oliver Lions Club speaking about the event said,“oh it's great, I have worked with Jo before, but I haven't worked with YWAM . . . it's great that service clubs can get together and do this. I love it, or I wouldn't have been here at 8 a.m. this morning!”

Photo: Sebastian Kanally All the people who made the Charity Barbecue in Oliver happen, (left to right) Alyssa Wright, Jackie Sanchez, Joanne Bray, Jo Tanner, Brian Newfield, Christopher Hagel.

“We were actually unanimously voted by staff that our group get picked, and I said I will do it on one condition, I get to bring the Lions onboard and YWAM, because we are three groups that have umbrellaed under each other a number of times,” Tanner said.

Tanner explained that all the proceeds will be split between the three groups and go towards “everything we do in community between our groups. So the Lions cover free skating for the students, kids and families. We cover our homeless and seniors covering our gas so that we are able to go back and forth because of the area we cover. Youth With a Mission, they do huge volunteering with everything, they are a world wide organization.”

When asked how important these events are to the community, Tanner responded, “without the funding we get through fundraising and donations, we can't exist. We are having people here dropping $5 saying this is for a senior who can't come in. Then we have people, just for the heck of it saying here is $20. It's very cool”.

“The best part is they're having fun,” noting that the 50’s and 60’s music was getting everyone moving.

Everything for the barbecue was donated by Buy-Low and Wright said they have plans to do more of these going forward.

Buy-Low also had a guessing game inside the store for how many candies were in a jar and had gift baskets as prizes along with them giving away free reusable grocery bags for the occasion.