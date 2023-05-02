Heavy hearts as Lake Village Bakery bids adieu

Photo: Don Urquhart The bakery lies silent, dark and forlorn with a "For Lease" sign in the window.

An Osoyoos institution closed its doors for good last week as the owners of the Lake Village Bakery were unable to find a buyer for the bakery and have shuttered the business.

Founded in 2012 by Sean and Shannon Peltier, the traditional sourdough bakery was purchased by Meagan and Ian Young-Bibby in May 2018 who took the bakery to even higher heights with more pastry items and a further push to source local ingredients as much as possible.

When the Times-Chronicle spoke to the duo in January the bakery had only recently been put on the market and hopes were high that an interested, and more importantly passionate, buyer would come along.

That clearly hasn’t happened and the once vibrant bakery now lies dark and forlorn looking, a “For Lease” sign now sitting in the corner of the window.

Photo: Don Urquhart The bakery lies silent, dark and forlorn with a "For Lease" sign in the window.

“We were hopeful to pass this established business on to another driven entrepreneur, to give someone the opportunity like we were given all those years ago, but it just wasn't in the cards,” they said in a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

“After much time and consideration, it is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to close the bakery.”

“Please know that this has been a heartbreaking decision, but is ultimately the best choice for us and our family. The last five years of business ownership have been filled with fantastic highs and learning opportunities, alongside unprecedented challenges and health crises, both public and personal.”

They note that while the business did well and they consider themselves lucky to have made it through the pandemic, “our priorities have shifted to focus on our personal health and wellness, which we have been sacrificing in many ways over the past five years.”

They describe it as “one hell of a ride known as The Lake Village Bakery.”

The couple conclude by saying, “we appreciate your positivity and support as we move forward to the next stage of our lives. Love & Loaves, Meagan & Ian.”