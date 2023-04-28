Car flips on Highway 97 in Osoyoos; eyewitnesses report driver fleeing scene

Photo: Christa Skimmings A two car accident left one vehicle on its side.

A two vehicle car crash on Hwy. 97 north of Osoyoos at the 50km/h "S" curve saw one vehicle flipping onto its side just after 4 p.m. on Thurs. Apr. 28.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer said the driver had to be extricated from the flipped vehicle and sustained undetermined injuries.

According to eyewitnesses the other driver fled the scene. A significant police presence was seen later in Osoyoos including a tracker dog, but it is not known if this was connected to the car accident.

RCMP were not immediately available for comment.