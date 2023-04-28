Bikes & Brisket family-friendly event taking over District Wine Village in Oliver this Sunday

Photo: District Wine Village

The District Wine Village in Oliver is kicking off the cycling season with a family-friendly event benefitting a good cause, and promoting local biking.

Bikes and Brisket runs Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. sharp. Ticketed activities include:

Dirt Ride – Led by Freedom Bike Shop. Mahoney Lake 10-kilometre cross-country ride (shuttle from Village to trail head)

Road Bike Ride – Led by the Bike Barn. Black Sage Road, Fairview to Covert Farms, dropping down Seacrest. Approx 1.5 hours

Family & Friends Ride – Led by Canter Cellars. Oliver hike and bike. Paved path to Oliver Park and back.

There will also be by-donation fun events like bike tube changing contests, strider bike races for those 5 and under, face painting from noon to 3 p.m., and bike demos from Bike Barn and Freedom Bike shops.

And of course, there will be great food and drinks.

Proceeds go to Wheel House, an occupational therapy program that serves the Okanagan, and the Penticton and Area Cycling Association.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.