Osoyoos firefighter charity raises money for burn unit and more

Photo: Don Urquhart The event raised an estimated $30,000 which goes back into the community.

The Osoyoos Firefighter Charitable Society Dinner and Dance, aka “The Oyster Feed” roared to life at the Curling Rink on Saturday April 22, with the highly popular event returning after a three year pandemic absence.

Over 400 tickets were sold for the event, less than a previous peak of 500 but no one would have guessed it given the noisy, celebratory current that flowed through the space.

“It’s good to see lots of people come out to support it again,” said Chris Parker, Osoyoos firefighter and head of the department’s charitable society.

The money raised from the night will go into their big pot and from there it gets dispersed out to things like hospitals, VGH’s burn unit, Ronald McDonald House, Honour House, Osoyoos Secondary School bursaries and some is retained to for local families in need.

Parker says it’s pretty much the same menu and structure as previous years, and he laughs that because its four years ago they have to try and remember what they did.

A key part of the fundraising, aside from ticket sales, is the giant silent auction which featured all manner of items donated by local businesses. Laid out on a line of tables both across both the width of the curling rink and down the centre of its length, it was a sight to behold.

In all Parker estimates they received about $40,000 in donations “and that’s a huge thing”, he remarks. This will translate to about $30,000 after expenses are deducted. “And that just goes back into charities, into the community,” he added.

Dinner of course didn’t disappoint with fresh oysters shucked on the spot by Kelowna-based Codfathers, along with prawns. The main attraction for the night was the prime rib of course, and one alteration this year was to add a chicken option.

Parker reckons it’s their seventh year at the curling rink, a far cry from the original event many years ago that was held at the fire hall and only attended by firefighters and their partners.

“A big thanks to the community, all the businesses in town and families that donate and all the firefighters themselves, we’ve been prepping for this for about three months to really put this together so we put a lot of extra time in and then we normally would and then all of our spouses and significant others pitched in as well tonight,” Parker said. He added that Codfathers also donated some of the shrimp and oysters.

Music for the night was provided by the Rockaholics which play classic rock and current hits from the 70’s to the 2000’s. While the band has been around for many years playing the Okanagan from end to end, the composition has changed over time.

Three of the bandmates - vocalist Sharon and her husband who plays the drums, Jack along with guitarist Ray all live within one block of each other in Peachland. The fourth member of the band is bassist Royt.

As for the lineup on Saturday night, the band was planning on some all-time favourites including Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Pat Benatar, Guns N’ Roses, Boston, “and we’ll go to Motley Crue at the end of the night!,” Sharon laughs.

She adds that after the pandemic years everybody wants to hear live music because they haven’t heard it for the last three years.

Overall the foursome just has fun. “It’s a fun band, it rocks, but it’s a fun band with a good attitude,” Ray adds.

Ray also claims some extra "cred" from his time playing with Vancouver rock band Stonebolt which produced five albums through the 1970s with “I Will Still Love You”, reaching number 19 on the Canadian charts and 29 in the US in 1978. Coincidentally on the morning of the dinner and dance, bassist Roy heard the song being played on the radio, Ray says with a chuckle.