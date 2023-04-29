Town of Oliver’s project gets $15,000 Water Grant

Photo: Robbie Down photo on Unsplash

Earth Week brought not only awareness of our impact on the earth and water, but it also brought $350,000 in grant money to the region, including $15,000 going to the Town of Oliver for their Water Smart Ambassador program.

In 2022 the Town of Oliver hired a Water Smart Ambassador, with the help of the Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grants Program (WCQI) to address the problems of rising costs of water treatment and distribution, a widening infrastructure gap, and extreme weather brought on by a changing climate.

This year's successful bid for the grant will keep this position going, promote communication with the public about water conservation information, upcoming events and plan community engagement activities. They will also be able to research and study new water conservation measures, and update the water conservation section on the Town of Oliver website.

The money will also go towards expanding and improving the town’s subsidized rain barrel sale and continue to fund rebates for efficient irrigation systems, efficient gardening practices, and low water appliances.

The Water Smart Ambassador Program - building sustainable futures for community water use in the Town of Oliver and Oliver Irrigation District is a continuation of last year's project of the same name.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board’s (OBWB) WCQI awarded 16 projects with a total of $350,000 to support and provide valley-wide benefits for water in the region.

Each year, the OBWB’s board of directors choses a theme that is kept in mind when considering and reviewing applications. This year’s theme was “from data to action for community resilience,” which encourages the use of open data developed by the OBWB in addressing the unique challenges that come with Okanagan water.

This year's projects have $3.37 million in combined budgets which will be going towards Okanagan water improvements.

The WCQI program began in 2006 and with this year's grants the program has now provided 331 grants to Okanagan non-profits, First Nations, local governments and irrigation districts worth over $5.82 million.