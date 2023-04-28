Patsy-Anne Retires as Principal of Tuc-el-Nuit in Oliver

Photo: File photo. Principal Patsy-Anne Takacs waving at students during a 2020 parade at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School.

Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School Principal, Patsy-Anne Takacs, has announced her retirement marking the end of her five-year tenure as head of the Oliver school.

Takacs joined School District 53 in August 2018, and served as Principal for her entire time in the district. “The Board wishes to thank Ms. Takacs for her commitment to students, families, and the district over the last five years,” the Board of Education’s statement on her retirement says.

Shannon Miller has been appointed Takacs’ replacement as principal of Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School effective August 1, 2023.

Miller has been involved in School District 53 for 15 years, including two as vice-principal at Oliver Elementary School, four years as vice-principal at Osoyoos Secondary School and eight years as principal of Cawston Primary school.