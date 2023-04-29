Osoyoos Husky stations make the switch to Co-op

Photo: Don Urquhart Farewell faithful husky - Pictured (left-right) are Justin and Mike holding up the iconic Husky sign.

The two Husky gas stations in town are in the midst of rebranding after they and others in BC were purchased by Otter Co-op and switched to the Co-op brand.

A team from Vancouver-headquartered Chris’s Sign Service – which also has three offices in the Okanagan – began work on the transformation on Monday, Apr. 24. and with the entire process, which includes gutting and retrofitting the convenience store, takes just one week. “We don’t mess around!” laughs Mike, a senior crew member with the company.

Once this station is done the crew will move onto the Husky station on Hwy. 97 just up from the Hwy. 3 junction. It will remain a truck stop and the restaurant will return, operated by a third party, Times Chronicle understands.

No word yet on whether the giant Canadian flag, something that was synonymous with Husky Truck Stops for many years, will be flying overhead.