Gramma Shirley’s arts and crafts for children in Oliver

Photo: Contributed Faith and David Crowley with local artist Sally Frank who dropped in to see what crafts the children were creating.

Local art for children is back in Oliver in the form of Gramma Shirley’s Arts and Crafts. This is a free of charge class that allows children of all ages to enjoy making arts and crafts, and flexing their imaginations.

“I love art, I love acrylics, I do naive art [not trained as an artist],” Shirley said about her love for art and putting on these classes.

“It’s open really to children, I have had ages three to teens, this last week I had people who had disabilities,” which she noted she really enjoyed and wants to promote more. Continuing to say that, “if somebody has a disability then they should absolutely come because we have lots of help.”

Shirley said she checks with all the mothers about any allergies that may be in the room and they have a snack or ice cream during the class.

The last one that took place on April 23, was visited by well known local artist Sally Frank.

“I know Sally, and I bumped into her at the Spirit of Oliver awards and I asked Sally would you like to come and visit on Sunday with the arts and crafts?” To which she responded “of course I will.”

When Shirley moved to Oliver years ago she said she didn’t see anything in the town specifically for children and as such wanted to start something.

Crafts for children was on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had done it for a few years then COVID came along, and we couldn’t do it anymore. I just started thinking I want to do it again.”

The next class will be May 21st - for information and registration please call Gramma Shirley 236-833-7821.