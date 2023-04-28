Osoyoos rattlesnake that bummed a ride in a Vancouver Ferrari unrattled by experience

Photo: Dewdney Animal Hospital

An Osoyoos rattlesnake that hitched an expensive ride to Vancouver last summer has been spotted again, seemingly unrattled by his adventure.

In July 2022, the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. received an unusual call from the Vancouver Ferrari dealership — they had a snake on the loose.

It turned out the snake had unknowingly slithered into a luxury car while it was in the Osoyoos area for a show, and found itself far from home.

Dewdney Animal Hospital helped out in tending to the snake, nicknamed "Enzo," and soon realized he was chipped with a Passive Integrated Transponder that linked him back to an ongoing research project at the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre with the Osoyoos Indian Band.

"He'd actually been first identified in the conservation lands the week before. He had just been microchipped," recounted veterinarian Adrian Walton.

"They were quite surprised to see him go to Vancouver!"

Enzo was returned home to be released into his natural habitat, and now, roughly one year later, there is some good news.

Enzo was spotted slithering out of his winter den this week, none the worse for wear and sporting another rattle on his tail.

Nk'Mip Desert Culture Centre snake biologist Lindsay Whitehead said that is good news, showing Enzo was not overly stressed by his impromptu road trip.

"To catch him again this year was really cool, because I hadn't seen him since he was released. And it was just great to get that reassurance that he's out there and doing well," Whitehead said.

"He was able to adapt and survive."

The centre has been studying rattlesnakes for more than 20 years, tracking and protecting the progress of the at-risk species which is an important predator in the local South Okanagan ecosystem, maintaining balance.

Whitehead, a graduate student with Thompson Rivers University, said rattlesnakes are often misunderstood by the human community, which is something she and others at the centre strive to rectify.

"Rattlesnakes aren't aggressive, they are defensive. They will only act aggressively if they are threatened," Whitehead explained, adding the best thing to do when you see one is leave it alone.

But, if you are feeling threatened, there are better things to do than yell or attack.

"The best thing to do when you see a snake is to stomp your feet and make vibrations on the ground, because they can't hear the pitch of your scream, but they can feel the vibrations," Whitehead said.

Enzo's return home and reappearance this year is a happy chapter in the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre's work with rattlesnakes.

The centre reopens to the public for the season in May. For more information on their work with snakes and other species that call the South Okanagan home, click here.