Osoyoos' 85th Street Plaza gets a boost

Photo: Times Chronicle file photo The plaza has already hosted a number of events despite being only partially completed.

Osoyoos is moving one step closer to the realization of its 85th Street Plaza signature project after the province announced the town will receive $550,000 to assist with the project.

The funding is part of the Province’s $30 million Destination Development Fund aimed at enhancing existing tourism infrastructure throughout the province, fostering globally competitive destinations, strengthening a year-round visitor economy, and to support sustainability, accessibility and inclusion.

The 85th Street Plaza project aims to create a central gathering spot just off Main Street as a sort of respite from the sun and crowds where people can grab a bite to eat or drink from mobile food vendors. Although by no means complete, the plaza has already functioned as a music venue for the Spring Music Festival and was also the location for the Christmas Market this past December.

“This funding makes the first phase of the 85th street plaza a reality," said Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services.

He said town staff will be working to finalize the plans within the next few weeks with the aim of having a new feature in place by mid-2024.

Included in the ideas variously discussed at several council meetings since the street was originally blocked off nearly two years ago in May 2021, are trees and plants, more permanent shade structures and even possibly a water feature.

“The Plaza will be a central gathering place to enjoy coffee or lunch with friends. The pilot closure of 85th Street was a success and can now transform into another signature project that our residents and visitors can enjoy," he said.

Osoyoos Mayor, Sue McKortoff noted the important contribution this would make to the town's larger tourism drive.

“Enhancing the experience of those that visit our downtown core is important to our overall tourism industry. Drawing more people and keeping them there longer provides more opportunities for our business community,” said McKortoff.

The mayor also extended her gratitude to MLA Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

"We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia . . . this project will add additional warmth to our Osoyoos welcome!,” McKortoff added.

This new funding builds on the $15 million previously allocated for 2023 and “helps create more vibrant communities for residents and visitors,” the province said.

The town also noted that it is "aggressively pursuing opportunities to leverage our fiscal capacity with provincial grant funding."

This will likely be needed as the town enters a period of significant funding requirements in order to deal with its manifold infrastructure issues.