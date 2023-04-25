Anarchist fire department defends against border-hopping fires

Photo: Don Urquhart On the border: Anarchist Mountain Fire Dept. lieutenants (left to right) - Gerry Moran, Reg Forster and Mike Arychuk.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue (AMFR), is one of 11 Canadian communities awarded $15,000 under a new program of wildfire prevention grants enabling it to defend against trans-border fires on the mountain.

The program was developed through a partnership between the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and FireSmart Canada. Wawanesa is awarding a total of $150,000 to communities across Canada this year.

Grant recipients are from communities across Canada, including Indigenous communities, rural municipalities, towns, residents’ associations, and local fire departments.

The grants will go toward a range of wildfire prevention activities, such as rapid deployment sprinkler systems, home preparedness kits, wildfire buffer zones, public education, emergency evacuation planning, and more.

Canada has seen a doubling in area burned since the 1970s and will see a further doubling, possibly a tripling, by the end of the century, according to Paul Kovacs, Executive Director, ICLR. “This, coupled with Canada’s growing population, means more communities will be at risk from wildfire in the years ahead.”

The Anarchist grant, which is channeled through the Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue Society (AMFRS) - the fire department’s non-profit, charitable organization that supports the training and equipment needs of the fire department - is only one of two organizations awarded in BC. The other is in Kamloops.

The grant funding will enable a FireSmart team to proactively mitigate wildfire risk in two neighbourhoods with no water sources, using a rapid deployment sprinkler system fed by two portable water bladders and 1,000 meters of hose.

The project is costing about $45,000, with additional matching funding being kicked in by the AMFRS and the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department itself.

Photo: Contributed Gerry Moran, program lead for AMFRS Wildfire Prevention.

“Anarchist Mountain is at risk from wildfire originating in Washington state just metres away from our community,” highlighted Gerry Moran, Program Lead with the Anarchist department.

“Our firefighters can’t cross the border so instead we can defend the community with a rapid deployment sprinkler system,” he said, thanking Wawanesa for supporting the community and this project.

“Supporting community wildfire prevention is an important way we can help build a safer, more sustainable future for us all,” said Wayne Sharrah, Wawanesa’s Chief Claims & Operations Officer.

“Given the community response to these grants, there is clearly a need for essential wildfire prevention measures. Wawanesa is proud to work with these communities, and we look forward to helping even more communities next year when we run the program again,” he said.

Ray Ault, FireSmart Canada Director said the grants are an excellent impetus for communities to proactively reduce their wildfire risk.

“Citizen involvement is at the core of everything we do at FireSmart Canada, so we are very pleased to support this initiative and look forward to seeing how communities come together to make their areas more resilient to wildfire,” he said.

“The Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction is pleased and proud to have been asked to work with Wawanesa on this important initiative. Wawanesa’s Wildfire Grant Program will not only serve to make 11 Canadian communities more resilient to wildfire but will also allow these communities to serve as models to others looking to take similar actions. We applaud Wawanesa for their leadership in this area,” Kovacs said.