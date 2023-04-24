Oliver awards for dedicated volunteers

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The Oliver Lions Club was awarded the Community Builder Award at the Spirit of Oliver Awards.

The pride of Oliver engulfed the local community centre on Friday April 21 at the annual Spirit of Oliver event where awards were given to the town’s most dedicated volunteers.

Shirley Zelinksy, Aidan Duursma, the Oliver Lions Club, and the Oliver Emergency Support Services won the 2022 awards for their dedication to volunteering.

Mayor Martin Johansen said volunteers are the “lifeblood” of this community and are doing a tremendous job: “You make this a great place to live.”

This was the 18th year of the Spirit of Oliver Awards and the event was held during National Volunteer Week. The Town of Oliver received 10 nominations from 11 different people and organizations for five award categories.

Grade 12 student Aidan Duursma won the Outstanding Youth Award which recognizes an individual between 12-18 years of age for their extraordinary volunteer contributions.

“Aidan deserves this award because amidst his high school studies, jobs, and extracurriculars, he still finds time to make an impact in his community,” councilor Terry Schafer said while presenting him the award. Duursma’s volunteer work is primarily with the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society.

Duursma was humble in the wake of receiving the award, “I don't really think about it a lot because I just like to help out, so I was surprised when I was nominated,” continuing to say that, “I just have fun helping out, It's nice to have it though”.

When asked where his love for helping out comes from, he responded “probably my mom, she is very helpful.” Noting that she has that same spirit of putting herself out there to help.

Shirley Zelinksy won the Outstanding Individual Adult Award for her “tireless commitment to crimewatch, and endless dedication to the community of volunteers for the past six years,” Councilor David Mattes said while presenting the award.

She has successfully continued scheduling patrolls and recruiting volunteers through the pandemic, while also fundraising, and orchestrating the successful 2022 Art Show at Phantom Creek Estates and sponsoring a couple from Ukraine that live with her.

The Oliver Emergency Support Services (ESS) won the Group Volunteering Award. The ESS team helps during home fires, wildfires, atmospheric rivers, which often takes them away from their families during these emergency events. They provide a safe space for evacuees in difficult times.

“They embrace community and the team spirit of working together, ESS volunteers are the front line for local government and they are not recognized nearly enough for their time and dedication,” Aimee Grice said before congratulating them and presenting their award.

The Oliver Lions Club won the Community Builder Award for their “countless hours, averaging 800-1,000 hours per season at the Oliver and District Arena, operating the facilities concession during public skating and special events every year for the last 20 years.

“The Lions Club has ensured visitors to the arena have the options for hot food including their famous fresh cut fries, hot chocolate, snacks and sport drinks,” explained Shiela Lange, Chair of the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society as she presented the award.

She further added that all the proceeds from sales go back to the Oliver Area Community, going to things such as free public skating on the weekends, and going towards various donations.

“The SOSMA [South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association] hockey tournaments, figure skating shows, the 55 plus hockey tournament, and the vintage car swap meet are all events where the Lions Club volunteers serve food at the arena.”

Johansen said “it's awesome, there are more people here than last year, it's so important.” Noting that many communities are struggling to get younger people out volunteering with the people who have been doing it for decades, noting its good to see all the work being done in Oliver.

No one was nominated for the Community Roots award so it was not awarded to anyone.